Westwood Basketball Sweeps Dibrell on Monday Night

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Dibrell to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night. The Lady Rockets continued their conference dominance with a 43 to 17 win. The Rockets bounced back from their first conference loss with a 38 to 6 victory.
Despite missing 5 free throws in the first quarter, the Lady Rockets roared out to a 17 to 4 lead after 1 quarter. Seven different Westwood girls scored in the game as the Lady Rockets improved to 10 and 0 on the season. Princess Penaloza led the Lady Rockets as she netted 10 points. Bryleigh Gray and Keena Seivers each added 8 points for Westwood.
“This was the best we have executed all year long” said Rockets head coach Will Pannell as his Rockets demolished Dibrell. Westwood held Dibrell to 2 field goals and 2 free throws on the night in the convincing win. Jayden Carter led the Rockets in scoring as he netted 12 points. Caiden Warren added 9 points while Blake Cummings came off the bench in the 4th quarter to drop in 6. Westwood improves to 8 and 2 on the year and 6 and 1 in conference play.
Westwood returns to varsity action on Monday when they welcome Eastside to the Joel Vinson Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. The 6th grade basketball teams travel to Dibrell on Tuesday night for a doubleheader. That girls’ game will also tip off at 6.