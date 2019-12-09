Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Westwood Basketball Sweeps Dibrell on Monday Night

Princess Penaloza of Westwood basketball

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Dibrell to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night.  The Lady Rockets continued their conference dominance with a 43 to 17 win.  The Rockets bounced back from their first conference loss with a 38 to 6 victory.

Despite missing 5 free throws in the first quarter, the Lady Rockets roared out to a 17 to 4 lead after 1 quarter.  Seven different Westwood girls scored in the game as the Lady Rockets improved to 10 and 0 on the season.  Princess Penaloza led the Lady Rockets as she netted 10 points.  Bryleigh Gray and Keena Seivers each added 8 points for Westwood. 

Caiden Warren of Westwood basketball

“This was the best we have executed all year long” said Rockets head coach Will Pannell as his Rockets demolished Dibrell.  Westwood held Dibrell to 2 field goals and 2 free throws on the night in the convincing win.  Jayden Carter led the Rockets in scoring as he netted 12 points.  Caiden Warren added 9 points while Blake Cummings came off the bench in the 4th quarter to drop in 6.  Westwood improves to 8 and 2 on the year and 6 and 1 in conference play. 

Westwood returns to varsity action on Monday when they welcome Eastside to the Joel Vinson Gym.  The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.  The 6th grade basketball teams travel to Dibrell on Tuesday night for a doubleheader.  That girls’ game will also tip off at 6. 