Westwood Basketball Splits Games in Tournament Semifinals on Thursday

The Westwood basketball teams opened up play in the conference postseason tournament on Thursday night with a pair of semifinal games against Eastside. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Westwood split the 2 contests against the Bulldogs from Rock Island. The Lady Rockets never trailed in a 35 to 21 win. The Rockets fell in overtime on a last second shot 28 to 27.
In the girls’ game, Westwood built a 7 point lead in the 1st quarter and stretched it into a 15 point cushion by halftime. In the 2nd half, Westwood held the Lady Bulldogs to 2 points in the 3rd quarter. Remi Benjamin led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 11 points. Leonor Moreno added 8 points and Kailee Rossman and Bryleigh Gray each finished with 4 points.
In the boys’ game, Westwood trailed by 4 points with 86 seconds left in regulation. A pair of free throws by Cayden Trail and a Jayden Carter basket tied the game at 23 to send the game to overtime. In the overtime period, Westwood grabbed a 1 point lead with 30 seconds to go. Eastside got a basket with 1 second remaining to stun the top ranked Rockets. Westwood was led in scoring by Caiden Warren who had 11 points. Cayden Trail and Jayden Carter each notched 6 points for the Rockets
The Westwood teams return to the conference tournament on Saturday night. The Rockets will play in the consolation game at 5:45. The Lady Rockets will play in the championship game at 7 PM. Both at games will be held at Warren County High School.
Download the broadcasts at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/