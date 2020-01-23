Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Westwood Basketball Splits Games in Tournament Semifinals on Thursday

Remi Benjamin of Westwood basketball

The Westwood basketball teams opened up play in the conference postseason tournament on Thursday night with a pair of semifinal games against Eastside.  In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Westwood split the 2 contests against the Bulldogs from Rock Island.  The Lady Rockets never trailed in a 35 to 21 win.  The Rockets fell in overtime on a last second shot 28 to 27.

In the girls’ game, Westwood built a 7 point lead in the 1st quarter and stretched it into a 15 point cushion by halftime.  In the 2nd half, Westwood held the Lady Bulldogs to 2 points in the 3rd quarter.  Remi Benjamin led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 11 points.  Leonor Moreno added 8 points and Kailee Rossman and Bryleigh Gray each finished with 4 points. 

Caiden Warren of Westwood basketball

In the boys’ game, Westwood trailed by 4 points with 86 seconds left in regulation.  A pair of free throws by Cayden Trail and a Jayden Carter basket tied the game at 23 to send the game to overtime.  In the overtime period, Westwood grabbed a 1 point lead with 30 seconds to go.  Eastside got a basket with 1 second remaining to stun the top ranked Rockets.  Westwood was led in scoring by Caiden Warren who had 11 points. Cayden Trail and Jayden Carter each notched 6 points for the Rockets

The Westwood teams return to the conference tournament on Saturday night.  The Rockets will play in the consolation game at 5:45.  The Lady Rockets will play in the championship game at 7 PM.  Both at games will be held at Warren County High School. 

Download the broadcasts at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/