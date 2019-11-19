Westwood Basketball Rolls Over Boyd Christian on Monday Night

The Westwood Middle School basketball teams traveled to McMinnville on Monday night for a conference doubleheader with Boyd Christian School. Both Rocket teams kept their winning streaks alive as each team got impressive wins. The Lady Rockets won 47 to 2 while the Rockets grabbed a 44 to 11 victory.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Rockets held the Lady Broncos scoreless in the 1st half as they built a 37 to 0 lead. Boyd was held to a pair of free throws in the second half. Eleven different Lady Rockets scored in the game led by Remi Benjamin who had 8 points. Leonor Moreno, Princess Penaloza and Keena Seivers all finished with 6 points while Audi Patton added 5 points. Westwood is now 8 and 0 on the year and 5 and 0 in conference play.
After a tight 1st quarter in the boys’ game, the Rockets outscored the Bronco 15 to 1 in the 2nd quarter to take a 26 to 8 lead into the half. Westwood emptied their bench in the 4th quarter as they held Boyd scoreless in the final 6 minutes. Jayden Carter led the Rockets in scoring with 24 points. Skyler Stinson added 6 points and Jaiden Warren chipped in 4 as the Rockets improved to 7 to 1 and 6 and 0 in conference play.
Westwood will be off until after the Thanksgiving holiday. They return to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday, December 2nd when they host Centertown. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening tip is set for 6 PM.