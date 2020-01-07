Westwood Basketball Grabs Road Wins at Morrison on Tuesday

The Westwood Rockets and Lady Rockets returned to action on Tuesday night in their first contests of the decade. Traveling to Morrison for a conference doubleheader, Westwood came home with a sweep of the Eagles on the evening. The Lady Rockets stayed perfect as they outlasted the Lady Eagles 42 to 25 while the Rockets held off a scrappy Morrison team 34 to 30.
In the girls’ game, Westwood needed a strong 4th quarter to stretch a 7 point lead into the comfortable win. The Lady Rockets finished with 3 players in double digits led by Remi Benjamin who finished with 13 points. Keena Seivers netted 12 points while Princess Penaloza added 10 points with all of those coming in the 4th quarter.
In the boys’ game, the Rockets went to the locker room at the half leading by 1 point. In the 3rd quarter, Westwood used a great defensive effort to stretch the lead to 6 going into the final period. Westwood was led in scoring by Jayden Carter who had 12 points. Caiden Warren added 9 points and Jaiden Warren finished with 8.
Westwood is back at home on Monday when they play host to Boyd Christian School at the Joel Vinson Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage begins with the pregame show at 5:50. Tip-off is set for 6 PM.