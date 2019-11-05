Westwood Basketball Grabs a Pair of Road Wins at Irving College

The Westwood basketball teams traveled to Irving College on Monday for a conference doubleheader with the Tigers of Irving College. The Lady Rockets fought off foul trouble to get a 32 to 15 win. The Rockets’ offense exploded for a 53 to 36 win.
The Lady Rockets defense held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the 1st quarter before getting a little separation from the Irving College squad to carry a 17 to 4 lead into the half. In the second half, Westwood get the clamps on the Tigers offense to grab their 6th straight win. Kailee Rossman led the Lady Rockets in scoring as she finished with 8 points. Bryleigh Gray added 7 points and Allie Sullivan chipped in 5.
The Rockets pulled away in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to grab their 4th win in a row and improve to 5 and 1 on the season. Westwood was 10 of 12 at the free throw in the game. Jayden Carter finished with a game high 36 points. Cayden Trail added 11 points and Skyler Stinson finished with 4 points.
Westwood returns to action on Friday when they play host to Morrison in the home opener for the Rockets. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 PM, we begin love coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.