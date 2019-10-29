Westwood Basketball Gets Sweep at Dibrell on Monday

The Westwood basketball teams traveled to northern Warren County on Monday for their first regular season games of the season. The Rockets and Lady Rockets took on Dibrell on the Wildcats home floor. Westwood grabbed a pair of wins on the evening as the Lady Rockets won 48 to 17 while the boys grabbed a 41 to 29 victory.
In the girls’ game, Westwood exploded for 17 points in the 3rd quarter as they stretched a 14 point halftime lead to 26 points heading to the 4th quarter. The Lady Rockets defense held Dibrell to 2 field goals in the 2nd half to get their 4th straight win. Bryleigh Gray led Westwood in scoring as she finished with 14 points. Princess Penaloza, Allie Sullivan and Kailee Rossman each added 7 points.
The Rockets fell behind in the 1st quarter before rolling up 18 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 23 to 16 lead into the half. In the 3rd quarter, Westwood outscored Dibrell 13 to 2 in the 3rd quarter to coast to their 3rd win on the season. Cayden Trail and Jayden Carter each scored 10 points to lead the Rockets in scoring. Caiden Warren added 8 points.
Westwood will hit the road on Tuesday as they travel to Rock Island to tangle with Eastside. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.