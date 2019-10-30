Westwood Basketball Gets Road Sweep on Tuesday

The Westwood basketball teams traveled to Rock Island on Tuesday for their first ever meeting with Eastside. The Lady Rockets used their smothering man to man defense to blast the Lady Bulldogs 35 to 8. The Rockets captured a 25 to 14 win over the league’s preseason champions.
In the girls’ game, Westwood held Eastside to 3 points through the first 3 quarters as they built a 21 point lead going into the 4th quarter. Nine different Lady Rockets scored in the win led by Bryleigh Gray who netted 8 points. Princess Penaloza and Allie Sullivan each scored 5 points for the Lady Rockets who are now 5 and 0 on the season.
In the boys’ game, the Rockets shut down the Bulldogs and gutted out the scrappy win in a tough environment. Westwood held Eastside scoreless in the 2nd and 3rd periods to roll to their 3rd straight win. Cayden Trail and Jayden Carter each finished with 12 points for Westwood who is 4 and 1 on the young season.
Westwood will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Irving College. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. The Westwood 6th grade girls’ basketball team will travel to Unionville on Saturday to take on Community. That game will tip off at noon.