Westwood Basketball Gets Home Sweep on Monday Night

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Eastside to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night. The Lady Rockets rolled past the visitors from Rock Island 50 to 14. The Rockets made it a sweep with a 33 to 24 victory.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Rockets jumped out to a 16 to 3 lead in the 1st quarter and pushed the margin to 20 points entering the 2nd half. Princess Penaloza was the leading scorer for Westwood as she tallied 16 points. Remi Benjamin and Leonor Moreno each added 7.
In the boys’ game, the Rockets trailed entering the 2nd half, but held Eastside scoreless in the 3rd period to seize control of the game. Cayden Trail played well on both ends of the floor as he led the team in steals and got a team high 12 points. Jayden Carter added 9 points for the Rockets.
The Rockets return to the court on Thursday night when they host Irving College at the Joel Vinson Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game tips off at 6 PM; our pregame coverage begins at 5:50.