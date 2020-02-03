Westwood Basketball Coach Retires

Westwood boys’ basketball coach Will Pannell announced on Friday that he was stepping down as the Rockets head coach effective immediately. Pannell, who has held the position for 15 years, told Thunder Radio Sports that he wanted to “devote more time to my family.” Pannell, who teaches art at Westwood Middle, will remain a classroom teacher. Pannell’s Rocket team won the regular season conference title this past season before falling in the semifinals of the postseason tournament. Westwood finished the season with a record of 13 and 4.