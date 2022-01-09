Westwood basketball adds game on Jan. 19 to celebrate 8th graders

Westwood Middle School has added a regular season basketball game for January 19.
The game was added after last week’s regularly scheduled home game against Liberty was cancelled because of weather.
Westwood will host the North Warriors of Grundy County on January 19. Junior varsity will play at 4 with varsity girls at 6 p.m. and boys to follow. It will be 8th grade night. Ceremonies will be held between games.
Before that, both Lady Rockets and Rockets head to Cascade this week for the DRVC Conference Tournament. The Rockets (no. 3 seed) play Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, the no. 1 seed Lady Rockets have a first round BYE and play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cascade.