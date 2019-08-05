Westwood Baseball to Hold Tryouts

The Westwood Middle School baseball team will hold tryouts for the 2020 season on Friday, September 6th and Saturday, September 7th. The tryouts will be held at the Babe Ruth Field at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester. The tryout is open to all boys who are in the 6th thru 8th grades at Westwood Middle School.
The first tryout session is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Friday, September 6th. A second day of tryouts, if needed, will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 9 AM to 11 AM. Student athletes wishing to tryout need to bring with them their own personal equipment to tryouts. If you have questions, or need more information, contact head coach Jeff Houck at: 931-247-7234