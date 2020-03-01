Westwood Baseball Opens Season With Win on Saturday

The Westwood Rocket baseball team opened the season on Saturday in Fayetteville as they took on Riverside Christian. In the first game with Jeff Houck as the head coach, the Rockets used 8 hits and 8 walks to claim a 13 to 3 win.
The Rockets got off to a hot start scoring 4 runs in each of the first 2 innings to jump out to an 8 to 0 lead. Westwood built a 13 to 0 lead going into the bottom of the 5th inning. The Crusaders rally for 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th but could not prevent the game from ending the game early due to the Mercy Rule.
For Westwood, Jayden Carter socked a pair of doubles with 2 RBI and scored 3 runs. Luke Keele had a single and was hit by a pitch twice while scoring 3 runs. Timothy Henderson had a hit, 2 RBI and got the win on the mound for Westwood. Dylan Trail added a pair of singles for Westwood.
The Rockets will host Riverside Christian on Friday in the Rockets home opener at Fred Deadman Park. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the Peoples Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series. First pitch is set for 5 PM, our live coverage begins at 4:50 with the pregame show.