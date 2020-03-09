Westwood Baseball Drops Home Opener to Moore County

The Westwood baseball team returned to action on Monday as they hosted their first home game of the season. Taking on conference foe Moore County, the Rockets saw the visiting Blue Raiders score 7 runs in their final 2 at-bats to drop Westwood 9 to 5.
The Rockets did not go down without a fight as they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. Westwood used 5 walks and a hit batter to plate 3 runs in the 7th with nobody out. A pop-up and 2 strikeouts ended the rally. The Rockets were held to 1 hit as Vaughn Parker had a single for Westwood.
Westwood will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Lynchburg for the second of the conference series with Moore County. First pitch is set 5:30 at Moore County High School.