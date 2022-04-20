Westwood announces girls basketball tryouts

Westwood Middle School Lady Rocket head basketball coach Shala Ferrell has announced tryout dates for next year’s team.
Tryouts will be held from 3:15-4:45 p.m. on May 12 and 13 at Westwood’s Joel Vinson Gymnasium. Tryouts are for upcoming 6th through 8th graders.
The Lady Rockets are coming off an incredibly successful season that saw them go unbeaten in conference play on their way to a conference championship. WMS lost just one regular season game.
Anyone with questions should contact head coach Shala Ferrell at 931-808-7434 or email shalaferrell@yahoo.com