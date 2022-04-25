Westwood announces change to girls basketball tryouts

Westwood Middle School Lady Rocket head basketball coach Shala Ferrell has announced a slight adjustment to tryouts dates for next year’s team.
Tryouts will be held from 3:15-4:45 p.m. on May 11 and 13 at Westwood’s Joel Vinson Gymnasium. Tryouts are for upcoming 6th through 8th graders. There will be no tryouts on May 12 due to a conflict.
The Lady Rockets are coming off an incredibly successful season that saw them go unbeaten in conference play on their way to a conference championship. WMS lost just one regular season game.
Anyone with questions should contact head coach Shala Ferrell at 931-808-7434 or email shalaferrell@yahoo.com