Westwood and Centertown Settled for Split in Crucial Conference Basketball Doubleheader

Hosting their first home games since November 8th, the Westwood basketball teams welcomed Centertown to the Joel Vinson Gym. With both games having a direct impact on the standings, the Rockets and Warriors battled in a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio. The Lady Rockets held off a 4th quarter rally from Centertown to get a 30 to 22 win. The Rockets saw their fierce 4th quarter rally come up short as they fell 42 to 39.
The Lady Rockets got off to a red hot start as they scored the game’s first 11 points and held a 20 to 5 lead at intermission. After an even 3rd quarter, Centertown cut the Westwood lead to 7 points but could get no closer. Westwood was led in scoring by Princess Penaloza who had 16 points. Leonor Moreno and Keena Seivers each chipped in 4 points for the Lady Rockets. The win moves the Lady Rockets to 6 and 0 in the conference as they sit atop the conference standings.
In the boys’ contest, Westwood and Centertown went to the 2nd quarter tied at 11 before the Warriors outscored the Rockets 10 to 3 in the 2nd period. Centertown pushed that lead to 14 points with 5 and a half minutes left in the game before Westwood got fire in the 4th quarter. Westwood outscored Centertown 10 to 3 in the final 3:45 of the game but came up short. Jayden Carter led Westwood in scoring with 15 points. Caiden Warren added 13 points, including a pair of 4th quarter 3 point baskets. Cayden Trail finished with 7 points, all of them coming in the 2nd half. The loss drops the Rockets to 5 and 1 in the conference and into a 3 way tie for 1st place with Centertown and Morrison.
Westwood will have a week off before hosting Dibrell on Monday night as they begin the 2nd half of the conference schedule. The girls’ game will tip off the conference doubleheader at 6 PM at the Joel Vinson Gym. The Westwood 6th grade basketball teams will host Morrison on Tuesday night beginning at 6.
