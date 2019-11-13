Westwood 6th Grade Basketball Teams Sweep Irving College

The Westwood Middle School 6th Grade basketball teams welcomed Irving College to the Joel Vinson Gym on Tuesday night. Playing in their first games of the year, the Westwood teams got a sweep over the visiting Tigers. The Lady Rockets rolled to a 49 to 10 win. The Rockets gutted out a 28 to 24 win.
In the girls’ game, Westwood held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the 2nd half to break open a 1 point game. The Lady Rockets were led in scoring by Maddie Meacham who had 21 points, 14 of those coming in the 4th quarter. Audri Patton added 13 points while Maggie Brei and Anna Reed each netted 6 points.
In the boys’ game, Westwood held off a late charge from Irving College to grab the win. Blake Cummings led the Rockets in scoring with 11 points. William Rogers scored 6 points and Matt Moore and Neyland Grant each chipped in 4 points.
The 6th grade girls’ team will be back in action on Sunday when they host Community at the Joel Vinson Gym.