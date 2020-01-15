Westwood 6th Grade Basketball Teams Fall to Morrison

The Westwood 6th grade basketball teams traveled to Morrison on Tuesday night. The Lady Rockets came up short 27 to 20. The Rockets fell by a final score of 25 to 17.
In the girls’ game, Westwood was held scoreless in the 1st quarter but managed to rebound for a 1 point halftime lead. In the 2nd half, Morrison netted 10 points in the 4th quarter to pull away for the win. Maddie Meacham and Audri Patton tied for the team lead in scoring for the Lady Rockets as each finished with 10 points.
In the boys’ game, the Rockets were held to 1 point in the 3rd quarter as they fell to the Tigers. Matt Moore was the leading scorer for Westwood as he tallied 8 points, including a pair of 3 pointers. Lane Fann added 4 points and Neyland Grant finished with 3 points.
The doubleheader wraps up the season for the 6th grade teams.