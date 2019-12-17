Westwood 6th Grade Basketball Teams Claim Road Wins at Irving College on Tuesday

The Westwood Middle School 6th grade basketball teams traveled to southern Warren County on Tuesday night for a doubleheader against Irving College. The 6th grade teams faced a hostile crowd but fought their way to a pair of wins. The Lady Rockets rolled to a 36 to 5 triumph. The Rockets got a come from behind 36 to 24 win.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Rockets held the Lady Tigers scoreless in 3 of the 4 quarters to grab the win. Irving College got all 5 of their points in the 2nd quarter after Westwood led 12 to 0 entering the stanza. All 6 Westwood players that dressed out scored on the night led by Maddie Meacham who had 12 points. Audri Patton added 10 points and Maggie Brei chipped in 6 points.
In the boys’ game, the Rockets fell behind early to the home standing Tigers. Trailing 19 to 13 at the half, Westwood exploded for 14 points in the 3rd quarter while holding Irving College to 3 points. Matt Moore led the Rockets in scoring as he had 18 points, 15 of those coming in the 2nd half rally. Kylan Jones added 8 points and Blake Cummins chipped in 6 points.
The 6th grade teams will play their final 6th grade game of the year on Tuesday, January 14th when they travel to Morrison. The girls’ game tips off at 6.
The varsity Rockets and Lady Rockets return to the court on Thursday night when they host Irving College at the Joel Vinson Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game tips off at 6 PM, our pregame coverage begins at 5:50.