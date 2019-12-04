Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Westwood 6th Grade Basketball Squads Drop Home Games to Morrison

The Westwood Middle School 6th grade basketball teams hosted Morrison on Tuesday night at the Joel Vinson Gym.  The Lady Rockets fell by a final score of 28 to 16.  The Rockets lost to Morrison 29 to 19. 

The Lady Rockets were held to 4 points in the first half by Morrison’s stingy defense.  Maddie Meacham led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 8 points.  Maggie Brei and Hayley Potts each finished with 3 points for Westwood. 

The Rockets struggled with the defensive pressure all night as they came up short on the boys’ game.  Blake Cummings led Westwood in scoring as he netted 8 points.  Matt Moore added 4 points for the Rockets. 

The 6th grade teams will travel to Dibrell on Tuesday.  The girls’ game will begin at 6 PM. 