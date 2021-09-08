WEDNESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP: Westwood soccer drops Huntland; volleyball falls to Fayetteville City

Westwood Soccer
Two goals from Carmen Barret and another from Jenny Sanchez powered the Westwood Lady Rocket soccer team to a 3-2 win over Huntland on the road Wednesday afternoon.
Lady Rocket Anna Rutowski had four saves in goal for WMS.
Westwood Volleyball
The Lady Rocket volleyball team played Fayetteville City close, but dropped 0-2 on the road Wednesday. Westwood lost 23-25 and 22-25 in the best-of-three.
Ziya Dillard, Audri Patton and Maggie Brei all had a kill apiece for Westwood. Anna Reed and Patton each had one service ace.