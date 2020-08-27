Wednesday sports roundup & notes

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team fell to Tullahoma 1-2 in a best-of-three match Wednesday night on the road. The loss drops CMS to 5-2 on the season and splits the season series with Tullahoma.
The CMS junior varsity picked up a 2-1 win over the Lady Cats.
Westwood postpones football to Monday
With multiple area high schools moving their games from Friday to Thursday due to weather, Westwood Middle School has been forced to move its Thursday game against Community to Monday.
School officials said the game was moved because with so many high school games on Thursday, they were unable to secure officials for the game.
Kickoff is now set for 6:30 p.m. Monday from Dyer-Bouldin Field. In Manchester.