Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results
CHS Baseball fell to Columbia Central – 2 to 1 – See the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer blanked Webb – 9 to 0 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball stopped Moore County – 6 to 1 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball HOSTS Warren Co – PPD, Make-up is TBD
CCMS Baseball HOSTS Warren Co – PPD, Make-up is TBD
CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Ooltewah – PPD, Make-up is TBD
Thursday Prep Schedule(Weather permitting)
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis vs. Moore County at Lakewood Country Club
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Tullahoma
5:00 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer at Warren Co
4:15 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at Cascade
5:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Huntland
7:00 PM – CHS Softball at Shelbyville