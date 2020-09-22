Wednesday final day to purchase tickets to Raiders at Cookeville

Wednesday is the final day for you to purchase tickets if you plan to travel to Cookeville Friday to watch the Coffee County Raider football team take on the Cavaliers.
The Raiders (2-2 overall / 1-1 Region 3-6A) are coming off a 31-21 win over Siegel.
There will be no tickets sold at the gate. You can purchase tickets at the Coffee County main office from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
If you plan to attend the game, you will have your temperature checked and a mask is required to enter the stadium.
If you can’t travel, you can hear the game on Thunder Radio – your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics.
Our coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and our postgame show continues after the final horn. Thunder Radio is your home for complete coverage of Red Raider football.