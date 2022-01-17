Weather makes changes to CTC tournament; CMS will now play Thursday

Poor road conditions forced the postponement of Monday night games in the CTC basketball tournament -meaning adjustments for the remainder of the week.
Both Coffee Middle School teams were scheduled to open tournament play Wednesday. They will now play Thursday night – all games at South Middle School in Cowan.
The CMS Lady Raiders, with an 11-1 conference record, have the tournament’s no. 1 seed and receive a BYE in the first round. The Lady Raiders will play at 6 p.m. Thursday night against the winner of East Tullahoma and Warren County. A win in that game puts CMS in the title game – which will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.
This is a single elimination tournament.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys are on the opposite side of the coin. CMS is the bottom seed (7) with a 2-10 conference record and will take on no. 2 North at 5 p.m. Wednesday. If they win, they will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semi-finals. The boys championship game is set for 3p.m. Saturday.
See complete updated brackets below.