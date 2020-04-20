Watch These 10 Fun Braves Games Right Now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings.
Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19.
This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.
There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There’s also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.
To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons’ worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Braves.
May 20, 2018: Braves 10, Marlins 9: A six-run ninth
Facing a 9-4 deficit entering the bottom of the ninth, the Braves staged a six-run rally that Dansby Swanson capped with an RBI single after fouling a couple of 99-mph fastballs.
July 29, 2018: Braves 4, Dodgers 1: A near no-no
As Chipper Jones was being inducted in Cooperstown, Sean Newcomb was flirting with history in Atlanta. The lefty came within one strike of no-hitting the Dodgers during this masterpiece.
Aug. 14, 2018: Braves 10, Marlins 6: Acuña Again
Ronald Acuña Jr. began the first two-homer game of his career with a third straight leadoff homer. This marked the end of the stretch during which he homered eight times over eight games.
Sept. 9, 2018: Braves 9, D-backs 5: Swanson’s save
Swanson ended a key 10-inning thriller in Arizona by denying Nick Ahmed’s attempt to score from second base on a bouncer the Braves’ shortstop unexpectedly snared behind second base.
April 20, 2019: Braves 8, Indians 7: Cleveland comeback
Down 7-1 through six innings, the Braves drew up two more runs in the seventh before constructing a memorable five-run ninth at the end of a long, cold doubleheader in Cleveland.
June 14, 2019: Braves 9, Phillies 8: McCann caps comeback
The Braves tallied five runs over the final two innings, including three with two outs in the ninth. Brian McCann ended this thriller in celebratory fashion.
June 1, 2018: Braves 4, Nationals 0: Folty’s gem
Mike Foltynewicz produced a two-hit shutout and the Braves halted a pitchers’ duel by erupting against Stephen Strasburg in the seventh.
Sept. 5, 2019: Braves 4, Nationals 2: Max effort
Given a 2-0 first-inning lead against Strasburg, Max Fried began a key four-game series by limiting the Nationals to one hit over seven innings
June 12, 2019: Braves 8, Pirates 7: Riley’s big night
Austin Riley tripled during a three-run first and hit a game-tying, ninth-inning homer that set the stage for Ozzie Albies’ walk-off double in the 11th.
May 29, 2018: Braves 7, Mets 6: Another walk-off
One day after Charlie Culberson had doomed the Mets with a walk-off homer in the first game of a doubleheader, Johan Camargo delivered his own game-ending blast to complete a late three-run rally.
