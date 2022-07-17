VOLS HENDON HOOKER, ALONTAE TAYLOR VISIT LOCAL PLAYERS AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS(Photo gallery)

Area football players from Coffee County Central High School, Warren County High School, Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle enjoyed a treat Friday when Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker stopped by the First Baptist Church Manchester to speak with them about his life, religion and football.
Hooker brought some friends with him – including standout defensive lineman Tyler Baron. Both hung around for photos and autographs with everyone in attendance. Special surprise guest Alontae Taylor made an appearance before Hooker and spoke with everyone in attendance, at one point taking questions from the audience. Taylor, a former Coffee County Red Raider and Tennessee Vol, was drafted 49th overall in April to the New Orleans Saints.
PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO | THUNDER THE MAGAZINE