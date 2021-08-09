VOLLEYBALL: WMS picks up season sweep of Community

Westwood Middle School’s volleyball team improved to 2-2 on the season with a 2-0 win over Community on the road Monday afternoon.
The Lady Rockets narrowly escaped the first game with a 26-24 win, then cruised to a 25-16 win in game 2 in the best-of-three match.
Maddy Carter got red hot at the service line yet again for WMS, ripping off 7 aces for the Lady Rockets. Maggie Brei served 4 aces, Ziya Dillard 2, Audri Patton 2, Claire Lemmons 2 and Anna Reed 1. Dillard also added a kill and Lemmons with 2 kills.
The win completes the season sweep for the Lady Rockets after a 2-0 win over Community last Thursday.
Westwood will be in action again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the Lady Rockets host Eagleville at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.