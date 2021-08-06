VOLLEYBALL: Westwood sweeps Community 2-0

Westwood’s volleyball team got into the win column Thursday in the team’s third match of the season, sweeping visiting Community 2-0 in a best-of-three match that you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The Lady Rockets struggled out of the gate in game one before finally taking a 10-9 lead. Maddy Carter got red hot at the service line, rolling off 9 points in a row to push Westwood ahead 20-12 and eventually to a 25-19 win. Westwood went on to win game 25-15.
The win improves Westwood to 1-2 on the season. The Lady Rockets will play at 9 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Coffee County High School Playday at CHS.