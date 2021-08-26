VOLLEYBALL: Lady Rockets now 4-3 with sweep of Forrest

The Westwood Lady Rocket volleyball team is now above .500 – sitting at 4-3 on the season with a 2-0 sweep over Forrest on Wednesday. The Lady Rockets took the best-of-three match with wins of 25-19 and 25-19.
Ziya Dillard served up four aces and had a pair of kills to go along with a dig. Audri Patton had an ace and a kill, Maddy Carter and Claire Lemmons each had two service aces and anna Reed had 3 aces and a pair of kills.
The JV Lady Rockets dropped their match 0-2, falling 25-19 and 25-20. Westwood will take on Columbia Academy on the road Monday, Aug. 30.