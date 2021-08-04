VOLLEYBALL: Lady Rockets drop tough contest to Forrest

Westwood’s Lady Rocket volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the young season Wednesday with a tough 0-2 loss at Forrest in a best-of-three match.
Westwood fell by scores of 25-23 and 25-23.
Ziya Dillard and Claire Lemmons led Westwood at the service line, each with three aces. Maddy Carter and Anna Reed each added an ace. Dillard picked up a kill at the net. Lemmons and Reed each picked up a dig.
Meanwhile, the JV Lady Rockets improved to 2-0 on the season with a 2-0 win (25-21 and 25-18)
Reece Finch and Paisley Dyer each served up three aces and Dyer added a kill. Emily Daniels and Jules Ferrell also had an ace apiece at the service line.