VOLLEYBALL: Lady Rockets drop first match of the season

Westwood’s Lady Rocket volleyball team dropped its first match of the season, falling 2-0 to Columbia Academy in Manchester Tuesday afternoon.
Westwood lost 25-17 and 25-13 in the best-of-three match.
Anna Reed had an ace and a block for the Rockets. Claire Lemmons added a block and Ziya Dillard served up an ace.
JV victorious
The junior varsity Rockets escaped with a 2-0 win – edging Columbia Academy 26-24 in game one and running away with game two 25-15. Emily Daniels served up three aces and Danica Fleenor and Reece Finch each added two. Jules Ferrell had a block.
The Lady Rockets will be in action again Wednesday when they travel to Forrest. They will return home for a 5:30 p.m. match Thursday – that match will be broadcast on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.