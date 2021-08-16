VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders swept by Cookeville in season opener

Coffee County’s Lady Raider volleyball program opened the new season with the same opponent that ended the Lady Raider season in the state sectional a year ago.
CHS welcomed volleyball powerhouse Cookeville to Manchester Monday, Aug. 16, falling 0-3 in a best-of-five match.
The Lady Raiders led Cookeville 20-17 in game one and was tied 22-22. But the Lady Cavs went on a run to take the first game 25-22 and never looked back. Cookeville cruised to a 25-14 win in game two and a 25-20 win in game three.
The Lady Raiders were at times riddled by service errors and Cookeville seemed to take advantage of the smallest mistake – standard for a Lady Cavalier program that has been to the state tournament in two of the past three seasons. The Lady Raiders finished with 14 services errors.
Senior Kiya Ferrell led CHS in kills with 13 and Lauren Brandt had 19 assists. Service aces were few and far between thanks to Cookeville’s solid passing game, but Maddy Sussen did manage 2 aces.
The Lady Raiders will return to the court Thursday when Rockvale comes to Manchester for a 6:30 p.m. first serve. That match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.