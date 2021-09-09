VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders spank Shelbyville on senior night

Coffee County volleyball made quick work of visiting Shelbyville Thursday night, dispatching of the Eaglettes 3-0 for a senior night sweep.
Coffee County won by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-12.
Senior Kiya Ferrell had a big night for the Lady Raiders – leading the team with 14 kills and tying Abby Clark for the team lead in digs with 6. Ferrell also served up 3 aces.
Fellow senior Maddy Sussen led the Lady Raiders at the service line with 4 aces – part of a 14-ace performance for CHS. Sussen added 5 kills. Senior Lauren Brandt added four kills and two aces to go along with her team-leading 20 assists.
The win completes the season sweep for the Lady Raiders over Shelbyville.