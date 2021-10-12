VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders season ends in region semi-finals

Coffee County’s volleyball season came to a close in Cleveland Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders struggled to get its offensive attack in sync all afternoon and dropped the Region 3-AAA semi-finals 0-3 to Bradley Central in Cleveland – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio. Coffee County lost 12-25, 17-25 and 19-25.
CHS struggled to get any solid attacks. The Lady Raiders kills leader only had 5 – that was Gia Perez. Kiya Ferrell and Lauren Brandt each had 4. Ferrell led the Lady Raides in digs with 14.
The Lady Raiders finish the season 2 wins shy of the state tournament with a 20-11 record. The loss ends the high school careers of Ferrell, Brandt and Maddy Sussen.
Ferrell and Sussen were named to the Region 3-AAA All-Tournament Team.
THIS MATCH WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. HEAR THE REAPLAY HERE.
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson