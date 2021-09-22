VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders roll in 3-0 sweep over Tullahoma

Coffee County made quick work of of the Lady Wildcats in Tullahoma Wednesday night, picking up a 3-0 sweep with wins of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-16.
The win completes the season sweep over the Lady Cats after a win earlier this season.
The Lady Raiders had a strong night from Kiya Ferrell. The senior led CHS at the service line with 5 aces and also led the team in kills with 13. She tied Madison Pruitt for the team lead in assists with 10 apiece. Ferrell also led the team in digs with 6.
Zowee Dillard and Gia Perez each had solid days at the service line with 4 aces apiece.
The win pushes CHS to 17-9 overall and the Lady Raiders will be in action again Thursday when they travel to Warren County.