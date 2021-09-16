VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders remain unbeaten in district play

When Coffee County Central’s volleyball team played Franklin County in Winchester back on Aug. 31, it was a 5-set marathon that lasted two-hours and required a strong comeback by the Lady Raiders to escape with a win.
The Lady Raiders made sure it was much simpler Thursday in Manchester. CHS put a beating on the visiting Rebelettes, winning 25-17, 26-24 and 25-18 for a clean 3-0 sweep.
Franklin County nearly pulled out a win in the second set, taking a 24-20 lead. But Anna Johnson got hot at the service line and the Lady Raiders rattled off 6 straight points to take the set and eventually the match.
Coffee County spread around the production all night. Lauren Brandt led the team with 7 kills and she added a pair of service aces. She added six assists.
Kiya Ferrell had 5 kills and Anna Johnson, Camry Moss and Gialejandra Perez all tacked on four kills.
Ferrell’s 5 kills added to her school record. Over the weekend Ferrell surpassed the school record and is now the all-time kills leader for Lady Raider volleyball with over 700 for her career. On Thursday, she led the team in assists with 17 and she turned in a team-leading performance with 5 digs.
The win keeps CHS unbeaten in district play and improves the Lady Raiders to 12-8 overall. They will host the Southern Slam this weekend before closing the regular season with four straight road matches.