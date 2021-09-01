VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders make easy work, sweep Tullahoma 3-0

Coffee County Central picked up wins on consecutive nights, blowing out Tullahoma at home on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Raider ran away with a clean 3-0 sweep in the best of five, winning 25-15, 25-19 and 25-15.
It was a clean sweep across the board as the Lady Raider freshmen and JV teams also won over Tullahoma.
Lauren Brandt was solid at the service line with 5 aces to go along with 4 service aces from Anna Johnson – who didn’t have a service error all match. Johnson added 3 kills.
Kiya Ferrell led the team with 13 kills at the net and Brandt was there to set her up most of the night with 12 assists. Senior Maddy Sussen led the way with six digs.
CHS is now 7-5 on the season.