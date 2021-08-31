VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders make comeback in 3-2 win over Franklin County

Coffee County scraped by in a tough road test Tuesday, beating Franklin County 3-2 in a best-of-five match in Winchester.
The Lady Raiders remain unbeaten in district play with the win.
After winning the first set, the Lady Raiders fell behind 2-1 before making a run to pick up the 3-2 win. Coffee County won: 25-21, 13-25, 22-25, 25-15 and 15-10. CHS sealed the match with a kill from senior Lauren Brandt.
Coffee County is set to host Tullahoma at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That match can be heard live on the Thunder Radio Capstar Bank Stream.