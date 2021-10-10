VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders head to Cleveland for region tournament

Following a dominating performance in District 6-AAA regular season and the postseason, Coffee County’s Lady Raider volleyball team has its assignment moving forward.
The Lady Raiders will make the haul into the eastern time zone Tuesday, Oct. 12, for the Region 3-AAA volleyball tournament at Cleveland High School. The Lady Raiders will take on Bradley Central at 4:30 p.m. (EASTERN, 3:30 pm CENTRAL) in a win or go home situation. If Coffee County can win that best-of-five match with the Bears, the Lady Raiders will play in the region championship match at 7:30 p.m (EASTERN, 6:30 pm CENTRAL) at Cleveland High School. A win in the semi-finals against Bradley Central also guarantees a trip to the state sectional. A loss against Bradley Central ends the season.