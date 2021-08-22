VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders go 3-2 in weekend tournament

Coffee County Central Lady Raider volleyball team got win number one on the season and went 3-2 over the weekend at the MTCS Cougar Classic.
The Lady Raiders fell to Lipscomb 1-2 and MTCS 0-2; and picked up wins over Macon County 2-0, Creekwood 2-0 and Harding Academy 2-0.
The wins were a welcome sight for the Lady Raiders after dropping two matches in straight sets to open the season – falling to Cookeville and Rockvale.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Shelbyville for a 6:30 p.m. first serve Tuesday, Aug. 24.