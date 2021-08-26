VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders get 3-1 district win over Lincoln County

Dominant performances by seniors Kiya Ferrell and Lauren Brandt helped the lead the Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team past rival Lincoln County 3-1 Thursday night in Manchester – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Ferrell put together a 22 kill performance to go along with 14 assists and 9 digs.
Brandt had arguably her best match of the young season around the net – she had 7 kills and was solid putting the ball where Ferrell could kill it, amassing 24 assists. She also had 5 digs.
Maddy Sussen led the team That the service line with 3 aces and had 9 digs – tying Ferrell for the team lead.
CHS won 25-21 and 25-22 before dropping the third set in a thriller, 28-26. CHS recovered to take care of business and win set four 25-20.
The win improves Coffee County to 5-4 on the season.