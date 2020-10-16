Volleyball Lady Raiders fall one win short of state tournament

The Lady Raider volleyball team at Coffee County Central High School saw its season come to a close Thursday night in Cookeville.
Coffee County reached the state sectional round for the first time in program history and was one win away from a trip to the state tournament, but Cookeville’s serve and serve-receive game proved hard to handle as the Lady Cavaliers won 3-0 on their home floor.
In a match you heard live on Thunder Radio, Coffee County struggled to get any momentum going at the service line. Cookeville only allowed one ace, coming from Kiya Ferrell in the third set.
Lexi Bryan picked up six kills at the net to lead CHS. Lauren Brandt led CHS in digs with 12 and Madison Pruitt in assists with five.