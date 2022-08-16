VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop opener 3-1 to Riverdale

Volleyball matches can be swayed by the smallest of things. That was the case for the Coffee County Lady Raiders Tuesday night in their home opener against Riverdale.
Senior Anna Johnson took off on a 7-0 run at the service line to bring CHS back from down 24-17 in the first set and knot the score at 24-24. But Riverdale went on to win the set 26-24, and the Lady Raiders fell 3-1 in the best of 5 match (24-26, 25-22, 18-25 and 25-13). The Lady Raiders are 0-1 on the young season.
After falling behind 1-0, the Lady Raiders bounced back and won the second second 25-22 and appeared to be on their way to taking a 2-1 lead. CHS went in front of Riverdale 12-6 in the third set. But the Lady Warriors answered with a 15-4 run and got the win to take a 2-1 lead and eventually the 3-1 win.
Senior Gia Perez led Coffee County with 8 kills from the outside. Kurry Neel and Camry Moss each added a pair. But kills at the net were hard to come by for Coffee County against the tall front line of Riverdale and some sets that were a little far off the net at times.
Madison Pruitt had 11 assists to lead Coffee County.
