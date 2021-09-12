VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders 1-3 at weekend tournament

The Lady Raider volleyball team struggled to a 1-3 record over the weekend at the Rocky Top Classic in east Tennessee.
Montgomery County 2, Coffee County 0 (22-25, 18-25)
Coffee County was led in digs and kills by Kiya Ferrell with 13 and 10, respectively. Lauren Brandt pitched in 3 service aces and 10 assists.
Prestonburg, Ky 0, Coffee County 2 (25-18, 25-18)
Ryleigh McInnis and Kiya Ferrell each served up four aces in the win over Prestonburg.
Westminster 2, Coffee County 1
Lauren Brandt had 4 service aces in the loss.
Eagleville 2, Coffee County 0 (15-25, 20-25)
CHS fell short to Eagleville despite 7 digs from Kiya Ferrell and 5 apiece from Maddy Sussen and Lauren Brandt.
The Lady Raiders return to district play when they travel to Lincoln County on Tuesday, Sept. 14.