VOLLEYBALL: Coffee Middle, Westwood to get plenty of work at CHS playday Saturday

Both Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle School volleyball teams will get a full day of work at the Coffee County High School playday held Saturday at CHS and Raider Academy.
CMS will be playing at CHS at 9 a.m. against Harris Middle, at noon against South Lincoln and at 2 p.m. against South Franklin.
Meanwhile, Westwood will also be playing on a sidecourt at CHS: playing at 9 a.m. against Tullahoma, noon vs. Unity and 2 p.m. vs. Covenant Christian Academy.
It will be the first action of the year for CMS.
Westwood has matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week before hitting the playday this weekend. Thursday’s match at 5:30 p.m. against Community Middle will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series – the first broadcast of the fall season.