VOLLEYBALL: Coffee Middle falls to Warren County 2-1

It was a good start for the Coffee Middle School Lady Raider volleyball team Tuesday in McMinnville.
But things went terribly wrong after the first game.
The Lady Raiders went to Warren County Middle School and took game one 25-21, but let a late lead slip and lost game two 25-20 and game three 15-6 in a 2-1 match loss to the Lady Pioneers.
THIS VOLLEYBALL MATCH WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. HEAR THE REPLAY HERE.
CMS fell behind 19-13 in game one, but Carrington Saner went on an impressive run at the service line to put CMS up 20-19. Danni Hillis closed the game with impressive serving herself.
CMS went on to take a 5-1 lead in game 2 and led 19-18. But Coffee County struggled to string points together again and fell behind Warren County 5-1 in game 3 and lost 15-6, dropping the match 2-1.
The loss drops CMS to 2-2 overall on the season. The Lady Raiders will host North on Thursday. That game will be broadcast live on the Capstar Bank Online stream at thunder1320.com.