Vinson shows out at BCAT all-star games

Coffee County Central senior basketball player Bella Vinson showed out at the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star games over the weekend.
The senior led all scorers in the semi-final game with 16 to get her team to the championship. She finished with 13 points In the championship game – an overtime loss.
Vinson was among a select few from across the state selected to play in the games at Blackman High School. The senior finished her Coffee County Central career as the all-time leading scorer.