Vinson shows out at BCAT all-star games

Bella Vinson, right, played in the BCAT All-Star games over the weekend at Blackman High School – she led all scorers with 16 points in the semi-final game. Vinson is pictured with CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope, who coached her team.

Coffee County Central senior basketball player Bella Vinson showed out at the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star games over the weekend.

The senior led all scorers in the semi-final game with 16 to get her team to the championship. She finished with 13 points In the championship game – an overtime loss.

Vinson was among a select few from across the state selected to play in the games at Blackman High School. The senior finished her Coffee County Central career as the all-time leading scorer.