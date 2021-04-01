Vinson named Main Street Preps All-Midstate First Team

Awards and accolades continue to roll in for Coffee County Central Senior Bella Vinson.
The star basketball player’s season concluded a month ago – but she continues to pick up postseason honors.
This week, Vinson was one of only seven players selected to the Main Street Preps All-Midstate First Team.
Also selected were:
Lashae Dwyer of Webb School; Jaloni Cambridge of Ensworth; Acacia Hayes of Riverdale; Tessa Miller of Stone Memorial; Amelia Osgood of Brentwood; Karly Weathers of Loretto
Vinson finished her senior season having led the CHS Lady Raiders to 28 wins. She averaged 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.1 assists, 40% 3-point shooter. She was also better than 90 percent at the free throw line.
Vinson has signed to play collegiate basketball at Lipscomb next year.