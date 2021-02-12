Vinson named District MVP; 5 CHS hoops players named All-District

Coffee County Central High School’s Lady Raiders have four players who have been named to District 8-AAA All-District team and the Red Raiders have two.
The group is headlined by senior Lady Raider Bella Vinson, who has been named District 8-AAA MVP for the third consecutive year. Vinson recently crossed the 2,000 career point mark as a Lady Raider. Vinson is averaging 23 points per game and leads the state in free-throw percentage, shooting 91 percent at the charity stripe.
Also named to the all-district team for the Lady Raiders were sophomore point guard Jalie Ruehling, sophomore post Chloe Gannon and junior forward Elli Chumley.
The Lady Raiders finished their regular season with a 24-1 record (11-0 District) after a win over Tullahoma on Thursday, Feb. 11. They are ranked no. 3 in the state by the Tennessee Associated Press. They will host the winner of Lincoln County and Columbia at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 in the District 8-AAA tournament semi-finals. The winner will advance to the district tournament title game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. If CHS advances to the title game, the Lady Raiders will host.
Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys had two players honored as All-District selections: seniors Trenton Scrivnor and Jaxon Vaughn.
The Raiders put together arguably their best all-around performance of the season in a 21-point blowout over Tullahoma Thursday, Feb. 11, to finish in second place in the district standings.
The Raiders will host either Lincoln County, Franklin County or Shelbyville in the semi-finals of the District 8-AAA tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. If the Raiders win, they will play in the championship at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. They will travel for the championship game if Columbia reaches the title game, they will host if it is Lawrence County or Tullahoma reaching the championship.
The Raiders are also guaranteed a spot in the Region 4-AAA tournament.